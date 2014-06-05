FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Standard Bank says investigating potential irregularities at Qingdao port in China
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Standard Bank says investigating potential irregularities at Qingdao port in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group

* In response to media enquiries relating to concerns regarding stocks of metal held in bonded warehouses in qingdao port in china

* Standard bank group has confirmed that it has commenced investigations into potential irregularities at port at this time, and will be working with local authorities as part of its investigations.

* Is not yet in a position to quantify any potential loss arising from these circumstances

* Standard bank plc, london based subsidiary of standard bank group, conducts commodities trading as part of its global markets business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
