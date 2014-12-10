FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-South Africa's Standard Bank signs $700 mln term loan facility
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-South Africa's Standard Bank signs $700 mln term loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd :

* Standard Bank of South Africa signs $700 million term loan facility

* There are 20 banks participating in transaction

* Transaction was launched at $300 million on 03 November, 2014 and SBSA decided to upsize transaction almost two weeks after launch

* Citi is co-ordinator, bookrunner and mandated lead arranger, documentation and signing agent. Citi and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC are joint publicity agents

* Oversubscription of $400 million was obtained, allowing for a final take of $700 million

* Facility is priced at 100 basis points over LIBOR

* Funding raised would be used for general corporate purposes, trade-related finance, infrastructure-, power- and mining-related lending transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.