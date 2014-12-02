FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standard Chartered considers change to advisory banks
#Financials
December 2, 2014

Standard Chartered considers change to advisory banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered is considering replacing its corporate brokers UBS and JPMorgan and has invited investment banks to pitch for the business.

UBS and JPMorgan have been Standard Chartered’s corporate brokers for several years.

“We can confirm we’re conducting a review of our corporate broking relationships. The review will include our current brokers, and we will make an announcement in due course,” said a spokesman for Standard Chartered.

UBS and JPMorgan declined to comment. Sources at other banks said other firms had pitched for the business to advise Standard Chartered, which is under pressure after a trio of profit warnings this year. Companies often periodically review their brokers and don’t change them. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

