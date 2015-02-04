No default on Indonesia's Tan $1 bln loan from StanChart, banks -exec

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Indonesian businessman Samin Tan has repaid $200 million of a $1 billion loan to Standard Chartered and Raiffeisen and has not defaulted on any of the debt, one of the executives at his company said.

A $1 billion loan by Standard Chartered to Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal, an Indonesian coal mining company controlled by Tan, has become a headache for the bank because Tan’s businesses have been hit by falling coal prices.

Standard Chartered agreed last year to ease the terms and extend the loan in an effort to recoup it, according to details in Borneo Lumbung’s latest accounts.

“There has not been any default,” Ken Allan, finance director of Borneo, said on Wednesday.

Allan said Borneo had “a pretty good relationship” with London-based Standard Chartered and Austrian lender Raiffeisen, which took $224 million of the loan.

He said Borneo last year repaid Raiffeisen $112 million, or half the principal amount, and paid back Standard Chartered $87 million.

Standard Chartered’s loan to Borneo stood at $739 million at the end of September, according to Borneo’s latest report and accounts. The bank syndicated some of the amount.

Borneo’s accounts to the end of September provide some rare details on the loan, which are typically kept secret.

The loan was amended last year and extended to January 2019. It said Borneo had to pay back $100 million of the principal by April 15, 2015, and make a further repayment in 2016.

Standard Chartered’s loan book has come under scrutiny after its bad debts jumped last year due to a rise in losses from commodities companies. The bank, whose chief executive is under pressure to step down after a string of problems, has $61 billion of loans to commodities firms, who have been hit by a drop in many prices.

The bank declined to comment on its loans to individual clients. Raiffeisen did not immediately respond.

The loan in January 2012 to Borneo was one of the single largest underwritten loans by any bank in recent years. It was to help it buy a stake in Bumi Plc, which has been renamed Asia Resource Minerals, whose shares have collapsed.

The loan was secured against assets at Borneo and its stakes in various operating companies.

Allan was speaking at an ARM meeting in London, where shareholders rejected an attempt by Tan to replace its directors and regain control of the company.

One of the people Tan wanted to appoint to ARM’s board was Ben Wiley, who until 2013 was Asia head of metals and mining for Standard Chartered’s strategic clients coverage group. (Editing by David Evans)