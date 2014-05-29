FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Standard Chartered says reorganisation of business will not impact results
#Financials
May 29, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Standard Chartered says reorganisation of business will not impact results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc

* Reorganisation of business

* Group will provide an update of our financial performance by product and geography in pre-close trading statement on 26 June 2014

* Three new client segment groups are corporate and institutional clients, commercial and private banking clients, and retail clients.

* Five global product groups are financial markets, corporate finance, transaction banking, wealth products and retail products.

* Eight geographic regions are greater China, Asean, North East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (Menap), Africa, Europe And Americas.

* While this restatement affects reported results of divisions that comprise group’s business, it has no impact on group’s overall income statement, balance sheet or other primary statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
