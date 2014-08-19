FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Standard Chartered reaches $300 mln settlement with U.S. authorities
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Standard Chartered reaches $300 mln settlement with U.S. authorities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc

* Dfs consent order relating to standard chartered

* Announces it has reached a final settlement with new york state department of financial services

* Settlement regarding deficiencies in anti-money laundering transaction surveillance system at its new york branch.

* A civil monetary penalty of usd300m

* Enhancements to transaction surveillance system at new york branch

* A two-year extension to term of dfs-appointed independent compliance monitor

* Remediation measures will remain in place until transaction surveillance system’s detection scenarios are operating to a standard approved by monitor

* Group’s new york branch will not, without prior approval of dfs in consultation with monitor, open a usd demand deposit account for any client that does not already have such an account with group’s new york branch

* As the Group prepares for the implementation of these remediation measures, it will individually notify and work closely with the small proportion of clients in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates who will be affected to minimise disruption. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.