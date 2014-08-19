FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Standard Chartered to pay $300 million penalty, suspend or exit some business in settlement with NY regulator
August 19, 2014 / 4:32 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Standard Chartered to pay $300 million penalty, suspend or exit some business in settlement with NY regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC : * To pay $300 million penalty, suspend dollar clearing through New York branch

for high-risk retail business clients at Hong Kong unit -- ny regulator * New York financial services superintendent benjamin lawsky says Standard

Chartered to exit high-risk client relationships in certain businesses at

United Arab Emirates branches * Lawsky says Standard Chartered will not accept new dollar-clearing clients or

accounts without his office’s prior approval * Lawsky says Standard Chartered will retain for two more years a monitor

originally installed in 2012 settlement with his office * Lawsky says sanctions reflect Standard Chartered bank’s failure to remediate

anti-money laundering compliance problems as required under 2012 settlement

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
