Standard Chartered expands natural resources team in Canada
July 26, 2012 / 5:33 PM / 5 years ago

Standard Chartered expands natural resources team in Canada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank said on Thursday it has tapped Don Robertson, former head of Canadian M&A at Credit Suisse, to head its natural resources team in Canada as it expands its mining and energy focus in the country.

Robertson has also worked for RBC Capital Markets and law firm Blake, Cassels & Graydon.

“Don’s appointment is part of Standard Chartered’s on-going strategy to assist its clients across Asia, Africa and the Middle East as they seek access to cross-border opportunities in the natural resources sector,” Julio Rojas, Standard Chartered’s head of Americas, said in a statement.

“We are increasingly involved in transactions that originate in or are executed from Canada, so we are delighted to bring Don on board to help expand this vital aspect of our business.”

The announcement by London-headquartered Standard Chartered, which has extensive operations in Asia, came just days after state-controlled CNOOC Ltd launched China’s richest foreign takeover bid yet by agreeing to buy Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc for $15.1 billion.

