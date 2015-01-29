FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standard Chartered board to discuss CEO succession at mtg -sources
January 29, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Standard Chartered board to discuss CEO succession at mtg -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered’s board will discuss succession planning at a meeting in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

The meeting is a regularly scheduled meeting, a spokesman for the bank said.

He declined to say what would be on the agenda. But it was inevitable issues around the succession of Chief Executive Peter Sands would come up, two people familiar with the matter said.

Pressure has built on Sands in recent weeks after a string of problems. Three of the bank’s top 30 investors told Reuters in December Sands should be replaced, probably this year, and scrutiny on his position has intensified this week. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise)

