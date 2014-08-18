FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Chartered nears deal over compliance failure -source
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2014 / 10:35 PM / 3 years ago

Standard Chartered nears deal over compliance failure -source

Karen Freifeld

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc is close to a deal to pay between $200 million and $300 million to resolve allegations by New York’s banking regulator that it failed to review high-risk transactions, two years after agreeing to reform its practices, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The announcement of the settlement could come this week, possibly as soon as Tuesday, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak about the talks and declined to be identified.

The penalty would be the second the British bank has paid to the New York Department of Financial Services in two years. In August 2012, Standard Chartered agreed to a $340 million settlement over allegations that it stripped identifying information from transactions linked to Iran, making it impossible for U.S. banks to detect them.

A person familiar with the matter previously told Reuters that a compliance monitor installed as part of the 2012 deal detected the latest problem. It is unclear precisely what transactions are at issue in the current probe.

A Standard Chartered spokeswoman declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the regulator did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Writing by Joseph Ax. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.