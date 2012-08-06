FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
StanChart discussing sanctions compliance with U.S.
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

StanChart discussing sanctions compliance with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said it continues to discuss its historical compliance with U.S. sanctions with authorities, after New York’s banking regulator said it conducted more than $250 billion of transactions with Iran-related entities.

Standard Chartered said on Monday it is reviewing its compliance and discussing that with U.S. enforcement agencies and regulators. “The group cannot predict when this review and these discussions will be completed or what the outcome will be,” it said in a brief statement.

A Standard Chartered unit conducted more than $250 billion of transactions with Iran-related entities in violation of U.S. anti-money laundering laws and may lose its license to operate in New York State, a state banking regulator said on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.