StanChart says Mideast, Africa CEO Shankar quits

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered Plc said senior executive Viswanathan Shankar had quit and it made a number of other executive changes in another reshuffle in the troubled bank’s management.

Standard Chartered said on Wednesday Shankar, 57, had resigned as chief executive of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Americas, and he will step down from the board at the end of April.

The bank named Jonathan Paul as head of financial markets and Sumit Dayal as head of corporate finance. Mark Dowie will become vice-chairman of clients and products. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Nishant Kumar)