CORRECTED-MOVES(OFFICIAL)-StanChart names heads of personal segments, digital banking (Feb 2)
February 3, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES(OFFICIAL)-StanChart names heads of personal segments, digital banking (Feb 2)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In Feb. 2 item, corrects spelling of Anders Carlstrom’s second name in paragraphs 1 and 3 after StanChart corrected it)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered appointed Chris Bayliss as head of personal segments, and Anders Carlstrom as head of digital banking, based in Singapore.

Bayliss joins from the New Zealand Racing Board where he was the chief executive. He will report to Euan Campbell, group head of segments.

Carlstrom joins from Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken bank in Sweden where he was the head of digital channels for its retail business. He will report to Chris De Bruin, group head of integrated distribution. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

