MOVES-Standard Chartered hires Gwynne Master from Barclays

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Banking group Standard Chartered Plc said it appointed Gwynne Master head of financial institutions (FI) in Europe, in the bank’s Corporate & Institutional Client (CIC) coverage segment.

Master, who starts her new role on Dec. 1, will be based in London and report jointly to Scott Barton, regional head, CIC Europe, and Peter Heidinger, FI head, CIC global.

Master joins from Barclays, Singapore, where she was managing director, head of Asia FI, and co-head of Asia corporate. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)