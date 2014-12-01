FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Standard Chartered hires Gwynne Master from Barclays
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Standard Chartered hires Gwynne Master from Barclays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Banking group Standard Chartered Plc said it appointed Gwynne Master head of financial institutions (FI) in Europe, in the bank’s Corporate & Institutional Client (CIC) coverage segment.

Master, who starts her new role on Dec. 1, will be based in London and report jointly to Scott Barton, regional head, CIC Europe, and Peter Heidinger, FI head, CIC global.

Master joins from Barclays, Singapore, where she was managing director, head of Asia FI, and co-head of Asia corporate. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.