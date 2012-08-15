FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-StanChart eyes joint deal after backing down in U.S.
#Market News
August 15, 2012

UPDATE 4-StanChart eyes joint deal after backing down in U.S.

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Negotiations accelerate with other agencies after NY deal
    * Slump in share price led to "pragmatic" deal
    * Shares rise 4.1 percent in London on Tuesday
    * Bank sued by victims of 1983 U.S. Marine bombing in Beirut


    By Matt Scuffham and Grant McCool
    LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered
 is pursuing a collective settlement with other U.S.
authorities after agreeing to pay $340 million to New York's
financial regulator under mounting pressure from shareholders.
    The bank said it made a "pragmatic decision" to settle after
having seen its share price slump by more than 30 percent at one
stage last week following accusations that it concealed
Iran-linked transactions worth a total of $250 billion.
    With the New York settlement agreed, subject to formalities,
the bank's U.S. lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell will look to
accelerate talks with other U.S. agencies to enable Standard
Chartered to draw a line under an episode that has caused
lasting damage to its reputation.
    "Negotiations are going on between the other agencies, and
we are talking to them. It is safe to assume we are now seeking
a collective agreement with the other agencies," a spokesman for
the bank said on Wednesday, declining to put a time frame on the
process.
    The spokesman had earlier said a collective deal with the
other agencies was likely. Subsequently he said this was not the
case, only that a collective agreement was the outcome the bank
was seeking.
    Having cut short a family vacation in Canada last week,
Chief Executive Peter Sands is now pushing for a comprehensive
deal that removes lingering uncertainty. The bank is still the
subject of probes by the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the
Justice Department and New York prosecutors.  
    Shares of Standard Chartered rose 4.1 percent to close at
1,429.35 pence, still well below their value before the
accusations against the bank on Aug. 6. 
    "I think Standard Chartered wanted to settle because the
share price had become destabilised," said one of the bank's 30
biggest investors. "Prior to that, I think they believed they
had good legal grounds to resist a settlement of, say, under
$200 million on the basis of the history of these cases."
    New York's financial services superintendent, Benjamin
Lawsky, described Standard Chartered as a "rogue institution"
for breaching U.S. sanctions by concealing information about
funds linked to Iran.
    The affair has taken on a political dimension, with British
members of parliament suggesting that the lack of coordination
between Lawsky and other regulators showed bias against London. 
    British Finance Minister George Osborne made a series of
phone calls to his U.S. counterpart last week expressing concern
at the way details of the case came out. John Mann, a member of
parliament's finance committee, said there was a "political
onslaught" in the United States against British banks.
    In New York on Wednesday, the bank faced a lawsuit resulting
from the settlement with Lawsky. The estates of the victims of a
bombing of a U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut in 1983 sued the
bank seeking compensation. 
    The bombing victims obtained a judgment of $2.6 billion in
compensatory damages against Iran in 2007, the lawsuit said.
Concealment of transactions through Standard Chartered "are part
and parcel of Iran's longstanding, determined efforts to evade
collection of the judgment, and other judgments," it said.
    Standard Chartered spokeswoman Julie Gibson said the bank's
policy is not to discuss pending litigation.
    Sands initially rejected Lawsky's accusations in strong
terms. His decision to give the green light to a hefty
settlement just days later has been viewed as a climb-down, but
he maintains the support of investors and is likely to survive.
    "I don't think Peter Sands's reputation has been damaged
much by the affair. The fact that his robust defence doesn't
quite gel with the size of the fine would be the only real
concern," said one of the banks biggest 40 shareholders.
    Simon Morris, a lawyer at CMC Cameron McKenna, questioned
why the bank had paid such a hefty fine following its strong
denial of the allegations. Sands said last week that only a tiny
proportion of the bank's Iran-related deals - worth less than
$14 million - were questionable under U.S. sanctions rules.
    "Last week there was a flat denial of wrongdoing, so this
would make $340 million an immense penalty for the 0.1 percent
of transactions that supposedly slipped through the net," he
said.
    "But if you assume some underlying truth in the allegations,
then it is a middling settlement - still a hefty price to pay
for a continuing licence to run a branch in New York."
 
    Sands, a 50-year-old former McKinsey consultant, has run the
Asia-focused bank for the past six years and his success in the
role had even made him a possible candidate for the job of
governor of the Bank of England. Earlier this month, Standard
Chartered reported a strong first-half performance, setting it
up for a 10th straight year of record profits. 
    Monday's settlement offered some relief to shareholders, but
investors were quick to point out that Standard Chartered still
had some way to go before closing the most regrettable chapter
in its history.
    "Don't forget about the other half of the fine - they
haven't settled with the DoJ/OFAC yet," one of the bank's
biggest 30 investors said, referring to the U.S. Department of
Justice and the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. He
estimated a second financial hit of around the same size.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
