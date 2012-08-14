NEWSMAKER-Iran probe shines light on top StanChart banker

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Richard Meddings might look every inch the traditional British banker, but he is not afraid of doing things differently.

Guests at a dinner organised by the Standard Chartered finance chief once arrived to find they were not able to see their host, or even the food on their plates.

The London restaurant was in total darkness. Meddings, who supports a charity working to prevent loss of sight, wanted diners to know just how it feels to be blind.

Last week he became one of Europe’s most visible bankers when an incendiary comment about U.S. authorities clamping down on the bank’s dealings with Iran was attributed to him.

People who have worked with Meddings at the London-based bank say a robust response would not have been out of character for the 54-year-old soccer fanatic.

Described by one former colleague as “the consummate head office man”, Meddings joined Standard Chartered in 2002 and has been finance director since 2006, working closely with chief executive Peter Sands, who is four years his junior.

Meddings has been touted as a possible replacement for Sands if his boss were to leave, and he was recently named as a possible candidate for the vacant role of Barclays chief executive following the departure of Bob Diamond.

Standard Chartered was thrown into turmoil last week after a New York banking regulator accused it of hiding $250 billion of banned transactions with Iran. Standard Chartered agreed to pay $340 million on Tuesday to settle the allegations.

Meddings has since been identified as one of four senior executives who in 2006 took part in a heated discussion about an internal warning that the bank was being too slow in reacting to the sanctions, Reuters reported on Saturday.

In its order last week, the New York regulator quoted the bank’s New York branch officer as saying one of the four had replied to concerns about Iran by saying: “You f---ing Americans. Who are you to tell us, the rest of the world, that we’re not going to deal with Iranians.”

Ray Ferguson, the bank’s chief executive of the Americas at the time, who was also at the meeting, has since told Reuters that Meddings was that executive.

But he said that while Meddings had used the expletive, it had not been followed by the comment about dealings with Iran. The New York branch officer has been identified to Reuters as Michael McVicker, head of U.S. compliance.

Meddings could not be reached by telephone and did not reply to emails, but through a spokesman on Tuesday denied having said those words. “He personally has said he did not say that,” the spokesman said. He also stressed that there was no written record of the conversation.

CALM EXTERIOR

Oxford-educated Meddings qualified as a chartered accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers before moving into banking and working at Credit Suisse, corporate finance house Hill Samuel and Barclays.

“Richard is the very, old-fashioned, English-banker type,” said another former colleague.

But in contrast with some of their more straight-laced rivals, Meddings and Sands often share jokes about English soccer during conference calls with analysts and journalists.

Meddings is a loyal fan of Wolverhampton Wanderers, his home team in central England’s West Midlands, while Sands roots for London club Arsenal. Meddings also lists cricket and golf among his interests.

Other people who have worked with Meddings say that beneath his sense of humour and calm outward appearance lies a sometimes fiery temper, capable of the kind of outburst that scandalised the U.S. regulators.

Meddings has been well rewarded for the success he and Sands have overseen at Standard Chartered. The bank’s predominantly Asian focus has seen it ride out the worst of the financial crisis, with 10 successive years of record profits.

He received a base salary of $1.3 million last year and a total pay package of $2.4 million - part of which is in deferred shares and subject to future performance. Including previous years’ deferred bonus payments, which are also subject to clawbacks, his total pay stood at $5.6 million.