BRIEF-Standard Chartered CFO says Q4 has been worse that Q3
December 4, 2013 / 9:22 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Standard Chartered CFO says Q4 has been worse that Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC Fiancne Director Richard Meddings says on a conference call: * Finance director says Q4 has been worse that Q3, particularly in rates

business * Standard chartered finance director says consumer banking drop in profit

mainly due to losses in korea * CFO says bank is “absolutely” committed to staying in Korea, will take time

to reshape business there * Standard chartered finance director says there are “2, 3 or 4” small

businesses bank is looking at selling *

