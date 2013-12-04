BRIEF-Standard Chartered CFO says Q4 has been worse that Q3

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC Fiancne Director Richard Meddings says on a conference call: * Finance director says Q4 has been worse that Q3, particularly in rates
business * Standard chartered finance director says consumer banking drop in profit
mainly due to losses in korea * CFO says bank is “absolutely” committed to staying in Korea, will take time
to reshape business there * Standard chartered finance director says there are “2, 3 or 4” small
businesses bank is looking at selling *