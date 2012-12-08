FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Chartered settlement to come Monday- source
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Standard Chartered settlement to come Monday- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered, a British bank, is expected to announce on Monday a $330 million settlement with U.S. law-enforcement agencies, a deal that would conclude an investigation that examined whether the bank violated sanctions with Iran, people familiar with the situation said.

The settlement, which is expected to include the U.S. Justice Department and the Manhattan district attorney, f ollows a $340 million settlement that the bank reached in August with the New York Department of Financial Services.

That settlement came after the New York regulator analyzed whether Standard Chartered had improperly concealed transactions tied to Iran. As a result of the settlement, the bank agreed to install a monitor to evaluate anti-money laundering systems.

The bank said on Thursday it expects to pay $330 million in the latest settlement, but did not offer specific timing, saying only that an announcement would come “very shortly.” A Standard Chartered spokeswoman declined comment on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.