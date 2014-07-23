FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Chartered dismisses media rumours on succession plans
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Standard Chartered dismisses media rumours on succession plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc dismissed media rumours that its chairman was working on a succession plan amid shareholder pressure.

Standard Chartered said in a statement late on Wednesday that it was united in its support of both Group CEO Peter Sands and Chairman Sir John Peace in restoring the bank to profitable growth.

The bank said robust and considered succession plans for all of the senior leaders were in place.

“We take our board succession extremely seriously and discuss this topic with our shareholders on a regular basis,” the Standard Chartered statement said. “We will ensure orderly succession takes place at the appropriate times, and only in a responsible manner consistent with full market transparency.”

The Financial Times reported that Sir John Peace is weighing a succession plan, and has been urged to conduct a search both internally and externally over the next 12 months, citing three people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.