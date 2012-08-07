UPDATE 1-U.S. officials in contact with New York on Standard Chartered

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that the U.S. Treasury Department is in close contact with New York authorities on accusations that Standard Chartered Plc hid $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran.

“Sanctions violations are something that this administration takes extremely seriously and has a strong record of action to this end. The Treasury Department remains in close contact with both federal and state authorities on this matter,” White House Press Secretary Jay Carney told reporters when asked about the London-based bank.

Carney said that he would not comment further on what is considered an ongoing investigation.

Standard Chartered, which has been in talks with U.S. authorities since 2010 over the matter, is the sixth foreign bank in about four years to be implicated in dealings with sanctioned countries such as Iran in investigations led by federal and New York law enforcement officials.

The market value of Standard Chartered Plc plummeted as much as $17 billion on Tuesday when New York’s bank regulator threatened to dissolve its state banking license for the alleged secret transactions tied to Iran.