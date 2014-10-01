FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Standard Chartered Bank Bahrain names Shaikha Tareef CFO
October 1, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Standard Chartered Bank Bahrain names Shaikha Tareef CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Bahrain, a branch of Standard Chartered Plc, said it appointed Shaikha Tareef as chief financial officer.

Tareef is the first Bahraini woman CFO in the bank’s history, Standard Chartered Bahrain said in a statement.

She will be responsible for implementation of the bank’s financial strategy and controls and handle cost management, the bank said.

Tareef was previously senior manager at Standard Chartered Bahrain. She has also worked at KPMG for over nine years. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)

