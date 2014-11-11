FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Standard Chartered Hong Kong hires Woody Chan from China Citic bank
November 11, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Standard Chartered Hong Kong hires Woody Chan from China Citic bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Hong Kong Ltd said it hired Woody Chan from China Citic Bank International as head of financial markets for Hong Kong.

The appointment is effective immediately and Chan succeeds John Tan, who became chief executive officer for Taiwan on April 1, the bank said.

Chan will manage the financial markets business in Hong Kong including foreign exchange, equities, commodities, rates and credit as well as capital markets.

Chan, who has 30 years of experience in treasury, was treasurer and head of treasury and markets at China Citic Bank, Standard Chartered said. He has also worked at HSBC and Dah Sing Bank.

At Standard Chartered, Chan will report to May Tan, chief executive officer for Hong Kong, and Gene Kim, regional head of financial markets for Greater China and Northeast Asia. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
