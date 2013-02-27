FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Standard Life to buy Newton Management's private client division for 83.5 mln stg
February 27, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Standard Life to buy Newton Management's private client division for 83.5 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Standard Life PLC : * Acquisition by Standard Life wealth * Standard Life wealth to triple aum with acquisition of Newton private clients * Entered into an agreement with Newton management to acquire its private

client division with assets under management of £3.6BN * Acquisition is anticipated to be accretive to earnings in the first full year

following completion. * Consideration of up to £83.5M contingent on value of assets under management

transferred to, and retained by, slw * Source Text:

