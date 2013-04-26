UPDATE 1-Prudential names new UK & European CEO

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - British insurance group Prudential has poached Standard Life Chief Financial Officer Jackie Hunt to head up its UK and European business, following the resignation of Rob Devey.

The 165-year old company, which manages more than 400 billion pounds in assets and has more than 7 million UK customers, said Devey would leave Prudential at the end of October to pursue “new opportunities”.

In a separate statement, competitor Standard Life said Hunt, one of the most senior women in the European insurance industry, would relinquish her CFO and board roles immediately and that a search for her replacement had already begun.

Before joining Standard Life in 2009, the 44-year old held a number of senior leadership roles, first at Royal & Sun Alliance and then at Aviva, where she served as chief financial officer at its Norwich Union business.

She is also a Non-Executive Director of National Express Group PLC and a member of the board at the Association of British Insurers.

Prudential said Hunt would earn a basic salary of 625,000 pounds ($965,000). She could earn as much as 160 percent of this base salary in annual bonuses, of which 40 per cent is deferred.