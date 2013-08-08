FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Life profit lifted by savers and markets
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Standard Life profit lifted by savers and markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Standard Life PLC posted a 6 percent rise in first half operating profits, boosted by stronger financial markets and rising demand for its savings and investment products.

Operating profit was 304 million pounds, the group said in an earnings statement on Thursday.

Assets under administration rose 7 percent over the period to 232.8 billion pounds while the fund management arm Standard Life Investments achieved a 13 percent increase in third party assets.

Assets were lifted by “robust” net flows of new money to fee-based products and strengthening financial markets, Standard Life said.

“We look forward to the future as our business model, propositions, distribution capability and strong balance sheet mean we are confident we can deliver ongoing improvements in value for our customers and shareholders,” Chief Executive David Nish said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.