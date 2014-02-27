FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Life considering move from Scotland
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Standard Life considering move from Scotland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Standard Life PLC said it could move parts of its business away from Scotland if this year’s referendum results in Scottish independence in order to protect the interests of its shareholders and customers.

“We will take whatever action we consider necessary -including transferring parts of our operations from Scotland - in order to ensure continuity and to protect the interests of our stakeholders,” Chairman Gerry Grimstone said in the company’s annual report on Thursday.

Grimstone said the company, which has been based in Scotland for 189 years, wanted clarity from politicians on “material uncertainties” such as what currency Scotland would use and whether agreement and ratification of Scotland’s membership to the European Union would be achieved in time.

The Edinburgh-based company said operating profits were down 13 percent to 751 million pounds ($1.25 billion) in the 12 months to 31 December 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.