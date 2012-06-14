FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standard Life creates emerging markets unit
#Credit Markets
June 14, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

Standard Life creates emerging markets unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Standard Life, Britain’s fifth-biggest insurer, has created a dedicated emerging markets division and brought its British and European businesses under one roof in a reorganisation aimed at boosting overseas profit.

Nathan Parnaby, who runs all Standard Life’s international operations, will be chief executive of the new Asia and emerging markets unit, taking responsibility for the group’s business in China, India, and Hong Kong.

Paul Matthews, head of Standard Life’s flagship British business, will also take charge of its Irish and German units in the newly created role of chief executive, UK and Europe.

Standard Life said on Thursday the reorganisation followed an overhaul of its Irish and German units which made them broadly similar to the British operation, opening opportunities to achieve efficiency gains by bringing the three together.

The shake-up will also allow Edinburgh-based Standard Life to focus more closely on its fledgling ventures in fast-growing Asia after they broke even for the first time in 2011, the company said.

Standard Life’s Canadian unit, which accounted for a third of operating profit last year, will remain outside the new structure because it focuses on traditional insurance products rather than asset management services prioritised across the rest of the group, a spokeswoman said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
