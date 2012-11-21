FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Standard Life cuts 139 jobs
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Standard Life cuts 139 jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British life insurer Standard Life is to cut 139 jobs as part of a previously announced plan to merge its domestic business with that in the rest of Europe.

Standard Life, Britain’s fifth-biggest insurer, has been cutting costs and reorganising to prepare for regulatory changes in Britain that will ban commission payments to brokers and automatically enrol workers into company retirement schemes, boosting pension saving.

In August, the 187-year old insurer said it would bring its British, Irish and German businesses under one roof to counterbalance its newly created emerging markets unit, focusing on China, Hong Kong and India.

“Our current model and structure has to change to meet the changing demands of this new world where customers will want to interact in different ways for different products,” said Paul Matthews, head of Standard Life’s UK and Europe arm.

Standard Life shares were down 0.2 percent at 1255 GMT, narrowly underperforming a flat FTSE 100 share index.

The stock has risen 50 percent since the start of the year, outpacing a 28 percent rise in the FTSE life insurance index .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.