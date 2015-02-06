FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standard Life enters financial advice business with Pearson Jones buy
February 6, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Standard Life enters financial advice business with Pearson Jones buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Insurer Standard Life said on Friday it was entering the financial advice business with the purchase of British firm Pearson Jones, as the industry prepares for pension reforms to go live this year.

Britain’s fourth-biggest insurer, with a market capitalisation of just under 10 billion pounds, said it was buying the firm, which has 1.1 billion pounds ($1.69 billion) in assets under advice, from Skipton Building Society.

Shock pension reforms announced last year, and due to come into effect in April, give pensioners freedom over how to spend their pension pots and remove any obligation to buy an annuity, which gives an income for life.

Standard Life’s entry into financial advice was in response to “fundamental changes that are driving unprecedented demand for advice from customers”, it said in a statement.

Sales of annuities have already fallen at least 50 percent since the announcement of the reforms, and insurers and fund managers are looking at other ways to fill the gap.

Standard Life said it was focusing on the “mass affluent”, typically considered as having up to 1 million pounds to invest for retirement.

The firm said Steve Murray, who has developed Standard Life’s UK advice and distribution strategy, would lead the financial advice business.

The deal is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2015, Standard Life said. ($1 = 0.6523 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)

