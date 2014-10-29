FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Standard Life plc posts 4.3 bln pound net inflows
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 29, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Standard Life plc posts 4.3 bln pound net inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects time period of net inflows to nine months in first paragraph)

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Standard Life posted net inflows of 4.3 billion pounds ($6.94 billion) in the first nine months but said the outlook for the annuity market remained uncertain.

Assets under administration from continuing operations rose to 290 billion pounds, the company said in a trading statement on Wednesday, compared with 237.6 billion pounds a year ago, helped by the acquisition of Ignis Asset Management.

But it said changes in annuity regulations in the UK had led to a cut in annuity sales of 55 percent year to date, with a 67 percent drop in sales in quarter compared with a year ago.

“The UK outlook for annuities remains uncertain, with a significant reduction in demand and a step down in profitability of our spread/risk business expected in future,” the company said. ($1 = 0.6193 British Pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Clare Hutchison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.