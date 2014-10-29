CORRECTED-Standard Life plc posts 4.3 bln pound net inflows

(Corrects time period of net inflows to nine months in first paragraph)

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Standard Life posted net inflows of 4.3 billion pounds ($6.94 billion) in the first nine months but said the outlook for the annuity market remained uncertain.

Assets under administration from continuing operations rose to 290 billion pounds, the company said in a trading statement on Wednesday, compared with 237.6 billion pounds a year ago, helped by the acquisition of Ignis Asset Management.

But it said changes in annuity regulations in the UK had led to a cut in annuity sales of 55 percent year to date, with a 67 percent drop in sales in quarter compared with a year ago.

“The UK outlook for annuities remains uncertain, with a significant reduction in demand and a step down in profitability of our spread/risk business expected in future,” the company said. ($1 = 0.6193 British Pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Clare Hutchison)