LONDON Feb 24 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life posted a forecast-beating 9 percent rise in 2016 operating profit, helped by increasing client diversification, it said on Friday.
Operating profit before tax was 723 million pounds ($907.37 million), compared with 684 million pounds seen in a company-supplied consensus forecast.
"Despite industry headwinds, we are benefiting from our strengthening global brand and strong long-term relationships with a well-diversified range of clients and customers," chief executive Keith Skeoch said in a statement.
The company said it would pay a final dividend of 13.35 pence per share and full-year dividend of 19.82 pence, compared with a forecast 19.74 pence.
Assets under administration rose 16 percent to 357.1 billion pounds, above a forecast 335.4 billion.
Analysts at JPMorgan Cazenove said the growth in assets under administration "bodes well for fee-based revenue for 2017".
($1 = 0.7968 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
DUBAI, Feb 28 Majid Al Futtaim, a United Arab Emirates-based conglomerate, has released initial pricing guidance for its planned subordinated, unsecured perpetual bond in the high 5 percent area, according to a document issued by the lead banks on Tuesday.
VIENNA, Feb 28 Austrian bank Erste Group's net profit fell more than expected in the fourth quarter, the lender said on Tuesday, warning of a difficult year ahead in which net interest income will be flat "at best" and it will invest in digital technology.