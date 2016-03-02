FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Standard Life fund arm concerned by governance at VW, Shell
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 2, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Standard Life fund arm concerned by governance at VW, Shell

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects name of VW executive in second paragraph to Hans Dieter Poetsche)

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - The investment arm of British insurer Standard life said on Wednesday it would escalate its engagement with management at Volkswagen and Royal Dutch Shell, citing governance concerns.

In its annual governance and stewardship report, Standard Life Investments said it continued to be worried about a lack of independence on Volkswagen’s supervisory board and board committees following the appointment of former Chief Financial Officer Hans Dieter Poetsche as chairman of the supervisory board, in the wake of the firm’s emissions scandal.

The fund manager also said it continued to have concerns about audit quality at Shell following the appointment of EY - which also served as auditor of BG, the company recently taken over by the oil and gas heavyweight.

Standard Life Investments flagged the two companies as candidates for “escalation”, indicating that they would increase engagement with company management to seek reassurance on their concerns. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.