MOVES-Standard Life Investments hires analysts to ESG investment team

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life Plc, said Marc Brammer and Sophie Rahm would join its environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment team as Responsible Investment Analysts.

They will report to Amanda Young, head of responsible investment, and will help in further integrating responsible investment considerations into the wider investment process and engaging with companies on environmental and social issues.

Brammer joins from Inflection Point Capital Management and Rahm joins from Schroders Plc. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)