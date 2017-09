April 26 (Reuters) - Standard Life Investments, a part of Standard Life Plc, appointed Neil Slater as chief executive and representative director and Mikifumi Watanabe as vice chairman of its newly opened office in Tokyo.

Slater was previously a fund manager within Standard Life Investments’ global real estate team, while Watanabe joined the company as a senior advisor in 2015. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)