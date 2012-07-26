Standard Pacific posts jump in new home orders

* Q2 EPS $0.04 vs est $0.04

* Q2 rev $274.9 mln vs est $283.9 mln

* New orders up 45 pct, backlog up 62 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Standard Pacific Corp reported a sharp jump in new orders and said strong demand continued into the second quarter.

The company’s June quarter net income rose to $14.3 million, or 4 cents per share, from a loss of $10.5 million, or 3 cents per share, last year.

Revenue increased 35 percent to $274.9 million.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 4 cents per share on revenue of $283.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

New home orders jumped 45 percent to 1,108 units, while backlog rose 65 percent.

The U.S. housing market has gradually recovered from its collapse six years ago. Earnings from top homebuilders and economic data have hinted that the recovery is getting stronger.

PulteGroup Inc, the second largest homebuilder in the United States, on Thursday posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations and reported a sharp jump in new orders as home buyers took advantage of rock-bottom interest rates.

Shares of Irvine, California-based Standard Pacific, which have gained 12 percent in the last month, closed at $6.33 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.