Ghana's StandChart says Q1 net profit up nearly 35 pct

ACCRA, April 27 (Reuters) - Ghana’s Standard Chartered bank’s net profit for the three months to March rose nearly 35 percent to 18.920 million cedis ($10.22 million) compared with 14.037 million cedis in the same period last year, the bank said on Friday.

* Net interest income slips nearly 6 percent to 34.860 million cedis, down from 36.957 million cedis.

* Earnings per share rose to 0.98 cedis from 0.73 cedis.