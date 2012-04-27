FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana's StandChart says Q1 net profit up nearly 35 pct
April 27, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

Ghana's StandChart says Q1 net profit up nearly 35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, April 27 (Reuters) - Ghana’s Standard Chartered bank’s net profit for the three months to March rose nearly 35 percent to 18.920 million cedis ($10.22 million) compared with 14.037 million cedis in the same period last year, the bank said on Friday.

* Net interest income slips nearly 6 percent to 34.860 million cedis, down from 36.957 million cedis.

* Earnings per share rose to 0.98 cedis from 0.73 cedis.

$1 = 1.85 cedis Reporting by Christian Akorlie; editing by Bate Felix and James Jukwey

