ACCRA, July 30 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered bank’s net profit for the six months through June rose 46 percent to 57.320 million cedis ($29.4 million) compared with 39.199 million cedis for the same period in 2011, it said on Monday.

* Net interest fell 3.5 percent to 73.110 million cedis from 75.770 million cedis.

* Earnings per share rose to 2.98 cedis from 2.04 cedis.