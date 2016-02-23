StanChart boss says review into bad loans may trigger pay clawbacks

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Investigations into Standard Chartered’s legacy bad loans could trigger clawbacks on pay for some executives, chief executive Bill Winters said on Tuesday.

Winters, speaking on a conference call with analysts, said the bank was conducting a “robust” accountability review into these loans.

The deteriorating environment in emerging markets helped cause the bank’s gross level of non-performing loans to jump from $7.5 billion at the end of 2014 to $12.8 billion by end-2015. (Reporting by Lawrence White and Richa Naidu. Writing by Jane Merriman; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)