FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
StanChart boss says review into bad loans may trigger pay clawbacks
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2016 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

StanChart boss says review into bad loans may trigger pay clawbacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Investigations into Standard Chartered’s legacy bad loans could trigger clawbacks on pay for some executives, chief executive Bill Winters said on Tuesday.

Winters, speaking on a conference call with analysts, said the bank was conducting a “robust” accountability review into these loans.

The deteriorating environment in emerging markets helped cause the bank’s gross level of non-performing loans to jump from $7.5 billion at the end of 2014 to $12.8 billion by end-2015. (Reporting by Lawrence White and Richa Naidu. Writing by Jane Merriman; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.