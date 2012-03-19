FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
March 19, 2012 / 9:31 PM / in 6 years

Class-actions by Allen Stanford investors revived

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Victims of convicted swindler Allen Stanford’s estimated $7 billion fraud may pursue class-action litigation in state courts to recover their losses, a federal appeals court ruled.

Monday’s decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans reversed a lower court ruling that a federal law, the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act, barred the state litigation.

The litigation accused a variety of defendants of making misrepresentations about the certificates of deposit issued by Stanford’s Antigua-based Stanford International Bank Ltd.

A Houston federal jury on March 6 found Stanford guilty on 13 criminal counts, including fraud, conspiracy and obstructing a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation.

Stanford could face a maximum 20 years in prison if he is sentenced to concurrent terms.

The case is Roland et al v. Green et al, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-10932.

