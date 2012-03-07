FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stanford cash ended up in Pacific account -witness
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 7, 2012 / 10:50 PM / 6 years ago

Stanford cash ended up in Pacific account -witness

Anna Driver

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Some of convicted fraudster Allen Stanford’s stolen money ended up in an offshore account called “Baby Mama” set up by the mother of two of his children, a witness testified on Wednesday.

Rebecca Reeves-Stanford sold a luxury home in Florida in May 2009 for $3 million, weeks after the U.S. government seized Stanford’s businesses. In July of that year, she deposited $2.5 million in the “Baby Mama” account, located at a bank in the Cook Islands in the Pacific, U.S. Postal Inspector Clayton Gerber said.

Stanford was convicted in federal court in Houston on Tuesday of running a $7 billion Ponzi scheme. The same jury is now considering whether the funds in “Baby Mama” and 28 other foreign bank accounts are proceeds from Stanford’s fraud.

If so, the U.S. government can start proceedings to get the money back and return it to Stanford’s investors.

Gerber testified that he was able trace funds located in accounts in Switzerland, Canada and other countries back to money invested in certificates of deposit at Stanford International Bank in Antigua.

At Stanford’s criminal trial over the past six weeks, the jury heard how he used the deposits at the bank to finance a lavish lifestyle for himself and his girlfriends.

Reeves-Stanford, who was not married to Stanford but took his name, has denied trying to hide funds from the U.S. receiver seeking to reclaim Stanford assets. She was not in court on Wednesday for the forfeiture proceedings.

Stanford was in the courtroom all day, frequently turning in his chair to smile and mouth greetings to his daughters, mother and a friend.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.