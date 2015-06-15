Stanford Marine Group unit closes 1.2 bln dirham Islamic loan

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - A unit of Stanford Marine Group has closed a 1.2 billion dirham ($326.7 million) sharia-compliant loan deal with a group of banks to consolidate its debts into one facility at a cheaper cost, the arranging bank said on Monday.

The murabaha-structured facility for offshore vessel operator Stanford Asia Holding Company was arranged by Dubai-based Noor Bank, with five other banks from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar taking part, it said.

No pricing or length of the murabaha, a cost-plus-profit arrangement, were provided.