Stanford Marine Group unit closes 1.2 bln dirham Islamic loan
June 15, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

Stanford Marine Group unit closes 1.2 bln dirham Islamic loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - A unit of Stanford Marine Group has closed a 1.2 billion dirham ($326.7 million) sharia-compliant loan deal with a group of banks to consolidate its debts into one facility at a cheaper cost, the arranging bank said on Monday.

The murabaha-structured facility for offshore vessel operator Stanford Asia Holding Company was arranged by Dubai-based Noor Bank, with five other banks from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar taking part, it said.

No pricing or length of the murabaha, a cost-plus-profit arrangement, were provided.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham Reporting by David French; editing by Jason Neely

