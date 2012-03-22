FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Financier Allen Stanford loses bid for new trial
March 22, 2012 / 9:40 PM / in 6 years

Financier Allen Stanford loses bid for new trial

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - The financier Allen Stanford on Thursday lost his bid for a new trial, 16 days after being convicted for running an estimated $7 billion Ponzi scheme.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner in Houston turned down Stanford’s request for a new trial in a brief order, without explaining his reasons.

Stanford, who turns 62 on Saturday, was convicted on March 6 by a Houston federal jury on 13 of 14 counts related to what prosecutors said was the sale of bogus certificates of deposit from his Antigua-based Stanford International Bank Ltd.

