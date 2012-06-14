FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-Allen Stanford sentenced to 110 years in prison
June 14, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 4-Allen Stanford sentenced to 110 years in prison

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Anna Driver and Eileen O'Grady	
    HOUSTON, June 14 (Reuters) - Former billionaire Allen
Stanford was sentenced to 110 years in prison on Thursday for
running a $7 billion scheme in which he stole money from his
investors to finance an extravagant lifestyle in the Caribbean.	
    U.S. District Judge David Hittner said Stanford's actions
were among the most "egregious criminal frauds," and investors
who lost money said Stanford's crimes were worse than those of
Bernard Madoff, another Ponzi schemer.	
    In March, a jury convicted Stanford of 13 charges including
fraud and conspiracy for selling certificates of deposit from
his bank in Antigua to thousands of investors in the United
States and Latin America. He had already spent some of those
proceeds on yachts, girlfriends, sponsorship of a cricket
tournament and other accoutrements of a high-rolling life.
 	
    Stanford denied committing fraud or running a Ponzi scheme
and, in a statement that went on for 40 minutes, he blamed the
U.S. government for ruining a business he said had enough assets
to repay its depositors. "They destroyed it and turned it to
nothing," he said.	
    Stanford insisted: "I am not a thief." 	
    Prosecutor William Stellmach told the judge: "This is a man
utterly without remorse. He treated his victims like roadkill."	
    One of the victims, Angela Shaw, said Stanford preyed on
retired teachers, veterans and refinery workers - unlike Madoff,
who targeted the wealthy. 	
    "He stole more than millions. He stole our lives as we knew
them," Shaw said. 	
    Madoff pleaded guilty in March 2009 to running a Ponzi
scheme and is serving a 150-year sentence. A third major Ponzi
schemer, Minnesota businessman Tom Petters, is serving a 50-year
prison term for a $3.65 billion scheme.	
    Attorneys who have followed the Stanford case said the judge
was justified in handing him such a long sentence.	
    "The number can easily be justified by the size of the money
involved in the fraud, the lack of remorse, no acceptance of
responsibility, impact on the victims and financial
institutions," said Wendell Odom, a Houston-based attorney. "But
when you think about 110 years and know that is a life sentence,
it is very sobering."	
    Philip Hilder, a former federal prosecutor and criminal
defense attorney in Houston, said Hittner likely just followed
the federal sentencing guidelines.	
    "While it is exorbitant, the judge sentenced to what the
guidelines called for," Hilder said.	
    During a six-week trial earlier this year, jurors heard how
Stanford International Bank in Antigua issued certificates of
deposit with above market interest rates that were peddled by an
army of highly incentivized brokers. Customers in the United
States and Latin America were promised a safe, highly liquid
investment, but Stanford invested the money in real estate, and
private equity companies.	
    He also spent the funds building a lavish lifestyle for
himself and his estranged wife, children and girlfriends. He
owned yachts, mansions in Florida and the Caribbean and spent
millions of dollars promoting the sport of cricket by sponsoring
international tournaments from his base on Antigua.	
    In a memo to the court last week, prosecutors said Stanford
used the firm's private jets to fly a tailor from Bergdorf
Goodman in New York to Antigua to take his measurements and to
fly in koi for his pond on the island of St. Croix, prosecutors
said.	
    Hittner told the packed hearing that he had personally read
each one of the 350 letters written by defrauded investors
detailing the impact on their lives.	
    "I owed it to each writer to consider them," the judge said.	
    Defense attorney Ali Fazel told reporters he was worried the
judge would give Stanford, 62, the full 230 years sought by
prosecutors, but nonetheless described the sentence as harsh.
"It will be tough on him," said Fazel, adding that the sentence
would be appealed. 	
    Stanford's attorneys had asked for a sentence of about three
years, the same amount of time he has been in federal custody.	
    Stanford will remain in a federal detention center in
Houston for the next 30 to 60 days while the Bureau of Prisons
decides where he will serve his sentence.	
    After court adjourned, Stanford's mother, Sammi
Stanford, said she had been prepared for a sentence that will
keep her son in prison for the rest of his life. "I didn't
expect anything different."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
