HOUSTON, June 14 (Reuters) - Allen Stanford, the former Texas billionaire convicted of a $7 billion Ponzi scheme, was sentenced to 110 years in prison by a U.S. federal judge on Thursday.

Stanford, who was found guilty of 13 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy by a Houston jury in March, used fraudulent certificates of deposit issued by his offshore bank in Antigua to bilk thousands of investors out of their savings.