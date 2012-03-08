FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stanford foreign accounts should be forfeited-jury
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 8, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 6 years

Stanford foreign accounts should be forfeited-jury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 8 (Reuters) - A jury found on Thursday that millions of dollars in foreign accounts linked to convicted fraudster Allen Stanford were the proceeds of his Ponzi scheme.

The verdict, delivered by the same jury that found him guilty of fraud on Tuesday, allows the U.S. government to begin the process of trying to seize the funds, which are held in 29 accounts in countries including Canada and Switzerland.

Stanford was convicted on Tuesday in federal court in Houston of running a $7 billion Ponzi scheme. He has not yet been sentenced.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.