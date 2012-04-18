Stanley Black & Decker 1st-qtr profit misses Street estimates

April 18 (Reuters) - Toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker Inc posted a first-quarter profit that missed market expectations, hurt by higher costs.

The company’s net income fell to $121.8 million, or 72 cents per share, from $158.7 million, or 92 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.09 per share.

Revenue rose to 12 percent to $2.65 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the New Britain, Connecticut-based company closed at $78.49 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.