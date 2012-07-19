FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Stanley Black & Decker sells $750 mln debs
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 3:57 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Stanley Black & Decker sells $750 mln debs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. on
Wednesday sold $750 million of junior subordinated debentures,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $200 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and
Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC 

AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 5.75 PCT    MATURITY    07/25/2052
TYPE DEBS       ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   09/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  07/25/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH TRIPLE-B                     CALLABLE    07/ 25/2017

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.