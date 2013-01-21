RPT-RLPC-MAG's Stansted buy backed with 1.2 bln stg loan-sources

By Alasdair Reilly

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Manchester Airports Group’s (MAG) 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) acquisition of London’s Stansted airport is being backed with a 1.2 billion pound club loan from a group of 13 banks, banking sources said on Monday.

The investment grade five-year facilities are split between term loans and revolving credit facilities, the sources said.

Twelve of the banks committed just under 100 million pounds to the financing, while one bank committed around 50 million pounds, one of the sources said.

A portion of the loan is expected to be taken out by a bond, two of the sources said. The bond issue is expected within 12 to 18 months after close to give MAG time to make some progress in turning Stansted around before issuing bonds, another of the sources said.

Royal Bank of Scotland was sole debt adviser on the acquisition.

MAG announced it had agreed to buy Stansted from Heathrow Airport Holdings on January 18.

As part of the transaction, Australian infrastructure investment group Industry Funds Management (IFM) will become an investor in MAG, invest new equity and take a 35.5 percent stake in the enlarged group, MAG said.

MAG is rated A by Standard & Poor‘s.