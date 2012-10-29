FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morrison joins bidding for Stansted airport-sources
October 29, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

Morrison joins bidding for Stansted airport-sources

Sophie Sassard, Anjuli Davies

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand investment manager Morrison & Co has entered the race for British airport Stansted, people familiar with the situation said, which was put on the block by its current owner Ferrovial, the operator of Europe’s biggest airport Heathrow.

Other bidders for Stansted include Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which is in a partnership with Australia’s Industry Funds Management, Macquarie’s infrastructure fund and private-equity firm TPG, the people said.

Ferrovial could raise about 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) from the sale, the people said.

Heathrow, MAG, Morrison, Macquarie and TPG declined to comment.

