Staples to have Amazon lockers in U.S. stores: spokeswoman
November 5, 2012 / 11:12 PM / 5 years ago

Staples to have Amazon lockers in U.S. stores: spokeswoman

Dhanya Skariachan

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Staples Inc, the largest U.S. office supply retailer, has agreed to install “Amazon Lockers” in its U.S. stores, a Staples spokeswoman said on Mon day.

The Amazon lockers at Staples will allow online shoppers to have packages sent to the office supply chain’s stores. Amazon already has such storage units at grocery, convenience and drug stores, many of which stay open around the clock.

Amazon.Com Inc, the world’s largest Internet retailer, is trying to let customers avoid having to wait for ordered packages due to a missed delivery.

With the service, Amazon sends customers an email with a pickup code, which is entered on a touchscreen to open the locker containing the package. Shoppers have three days from the delivery date to pick up the package.

The online giant pays a small fee to the owners of the stores that house its lockers.

Staples did not give any further details of the service.

